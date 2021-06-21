Integer Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 29, 2021

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for its second quarter 2021, at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET

Domestic dial-in number: (833) 714-0898

International dial-in number: +1 778-560-2691

Conference ID: 1337644

Webcast Registration: ITGR Q2 2021 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and using Conference ID 1337644. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

