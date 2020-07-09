Insuritas Partners with Haven Life to Accelerate Life Insurance Sales through Financial Institutions

EAST WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Insuritas today announces a partnership with Haven Life, the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), to bring 100% no medical exam term life insurance to Insuritas' market of over 10 million users nationwide. Through this new partnership, banks and credit unions on the Insuritas platform will be able to connect their depositors to a leading, entirely digital life insurance solution.

'We believe that by leveraging proprietary data and trusted, long-standing customer relationships, our bank and credit union partners can help connect their depositors to life insurance products that add value for themselves and their families, and help to deepen their customer relationships while driving a critical source of non-interest income,' said Matt Chesky, Insuritas' President. 'Our bank and credit union partners have seen massive increases in adoption and utilization of digital banking tools, in particular over the last few months as in-branch services have been curtailed. Haven Life has developed seamless, digital-first life insurance solutions that can be easily integrated into the channels where our customers are engaging with their financial institutions today.'

'Haven Life is focused on making life insurance as simple as possible and meeting customers wherever they are - and that often means their banks or credit unions,' added Jason Krasula, Head of Distribution & Strategy at Haven Life. 'Our partnership with Insuritas will provide millions of community bank and credit union customers with a life insurance solution that meets their unique needs.'

Insuritas will leverage Haven Life's partner-hosted API solution to fully integrate term life insurance offers into existing user-facing workflows and ensure that users have access to the life insurance they may need at their exact 'moment of interest.' This integration will further Insuritas' commitment to making insurance and risk management products available through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where customers can secure the right coverage at the right price.

For more, visit www.insuritas.com or www.havenlife.com.

About Insuritas

Insuritas' mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ecosystem, deployed across a network of partners serving over 10M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution.

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Term Simplified is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC19PCM-SI 0819 in certain states, including NC) issued by the C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. Our Agency license number in California is OK71922 and in Arkansas 100139527.

