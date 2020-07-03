Insurer AXA says made investment portfolios greener in 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - French insurer AXA <AXAF.PA> said it reduced the temperature score of its investments in 2019, bringing them closer to alignment with the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The so-called "warming potential" of its investments, a measure of their contribution to climate change, had fallen to 2.8 degrees Celsius from 3 degrees Celsius in 2018, AXA said in its 4th Climate Report released on Friday.

The Paris Agreement, struck in 2015, aims to keep average global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius and ideally at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms by 2050.





