insured.io Implementation Raises the Bar for Southern Trust’s Customer Experience

Powerful, new customer portal sets a higher standard for customer service, self-service, and accessibility by bridging gaps in existing systems.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Southern Trust Insurance (Southern Trust) is now live with a new customer portal which enhances and extends the capabilities of the company’s recent InsureSoft implementation.

For over 50 years, Southern Trust has provided a wide range of auto, homeowners, and umbrella coverages to policyholders through an extensive network of independent agents in Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. As a mid-size insurer, competing in today’s competitive insurance marketplace means more digital capabilities, speed-to-market for new products and quotes, and the introduction of self-service and accessibility options on par or better than those offered by national industry players.

"At Southern Trust, our insureds and agents are an important part of our team,” said Les Cole, president and CEO of Southern Trust. “We were very pleased with the new standard insured.io has helped us set for customer service, self-service, and accessibility. This implementation has helped us further optimize the capabilities of our core system and increased the efficiency of communication between us and all those stakeholders downstream.”

To meet Southern Trust’s needs, insured.io deployed a flexible, robust customer portal, part of the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform, a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions which connect and unify consumers, producers, and employees via any channel. The platform was fully-integrated with Southern Trust’s existing systems to provide a secure, modern way for customers to manage policies and make payments online. The insured.io multi-channel platform engages customers, seamlessly integrates with multiple existing core administration systems, and helps insurance organizations avoid expensive rip-and-replace projects by enhancing internal capabilities, maximizing capital investments, and increasing process transparency.

“We’re proud of our ability to deliver our services quickly and with minimal disruption,” said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "We recognized Southern Trust’s relationship with their customers and worked to get them up and running as quickly as possible so they could build on the company’s already great foundation.”

About insured.io
Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io.

About Southern Trust Insurance
Southern Trust was created to offer competitively priced, quality insurance products through a network of independent insurance agents. Over 50 years have followed and the company has enjoyed steady growth by increasing both our product line and the number of Independent Agents who represent us. We now have over 400 professional Independent Agents in Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Our financial stability and strength is something you can count on. Southern Trust has maintained an A.M. Best rating of “A-Excellent” or above for over 30 years! Learn more by visiting www.stins.com.

