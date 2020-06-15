Insurance Information for Those Impacted by Calgary Hailstorm

EDMONTON, AB, June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Following the devastating hailstorm in southern Alberta, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is providing advice to help those impacted recover.

Insurance Bureau of Canada (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by the hailstorm that hit Calgary this past weekend," said Celyeste Power, Vice-President, Western, IBC. "Severe weather events like these are not only costly but cause significant turmoil and stress for homeowners. IBC and insurers standby ready to assist consumers that have suffered damage."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What is covered?

IBC recommends consumers reach out to their insurance representative to understand their exact insurance coverage.

Damage to homes or businesses caused by hail or wind is usually covered under most home/commercial insurance policies . This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage to your home and contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind or hail. Pre-existing damage is not covered.

Damage to vehicles from wind, hail or water is usually covered if you have purchased comprehensive or all perils car insurance .

Damage to mobile homes or trailers from hail or wind may be covered.

What to do now?

Once it is safe to do so, consumers should:

Assess the damage and contact their insurance representative. Most insurers have 24-hour claims services.

Be as detailed as possible when providing them information on damage.

List all damaged items, assemble proofs of purchase/receipts or warranties, if possible, and take pictures of damage property.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and the event.

How can I make a claim?

Consumers can take the following steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document the potential damage. Taking photos can be helpful. Call your insurance representative to report the damage. Document who you spoke to and when you spoke to them. Keep notes and be as detailed as possible when providing information. Be sure to keep all receipts related to cleanup. If you need further information about home, business or car insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or askibcwest@ibc.ca.

"Even with COVID-19 and flood recovery underway in Northern Alberta, the insurance industry will have representatives on the ground in the Calgary area to assist consumers in making a claim and assessing their damage," added Power. "Anyone with questions about insurance can contact their insurance representative or IBC's Consumer Information Centre. We're here to help."

Story continues

For more information on how to protect property against severe weather, floods and other disasters, visit IBC's website.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 128,000 Canadians, pays $9.4 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $59.6 billion.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @InsuranceBureau or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

If you require more information, IBC spokespeople are available to discuss the details in this media release.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/15/c5279.html