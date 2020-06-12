Will InsuraGuest Technologies (CVE:ISGI) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether InsuraGuest Technologies (CVE:ISGI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is InsuraGuest Technologies's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When InsuraGuest Technologies last reported its balance sheet in March 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$643k. Importantly, its cash burn was US$681k over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of March 2020. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is InsuraGuest Technologies's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that InsuraGuest Technologies has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$62k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 152%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of InsuraGuest Technologies due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For InsuraGuest Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, InsuraGuest Technologies shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

InsuraGuest Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$2.6m and burnt through US$681k last year, which is 26% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is InsuraGuest Technologies's Cash Burn Situation?

InsuraGuest Technologies is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. Although we can understand if some shareholders find its cash runway acceptable, we can't ignore the fact that we consider its increasing cash burn to be downright troublesome. Summing up, we think the InsuraGuest Technologies's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for InsuraGuest Technologies (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

