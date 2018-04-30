Insulted Trump fires past Walden at World Championship

Judd Trump beat Ricky Walden in the second round of the Betfred World Snooker Championship

A slighted Judd Trump is a dangerous Judd Trump, so John Higgins would be well-served to watch his back as the Bristolian guns for revenge in their Betfred World Snooker Championship quarter-final.

Trump and four-time world champion Higgins will meet at the Crucible Theatre for the first time since their memorable clash in the 2011 World Championship final – where the Scot prevailed 18-15 in an epic.

Trump reached the last-eight by downing Ricky Walden 13-9 on Monday but it took the world No.4 feeling disrespected to bring out his best snooker.

The 28-year-old was in trouble at 9-8 down and 42 points behind when Walden attempted to outlandishly pot a red into the middle pocket from near the black spot but missed, allowing Trump to make a 66 clearance and level the match at 9-9.

He then reeled off four frames on the spin, including a fourth century of the match, as he showed just why he has been consistently labelled a future world champion since bursting on to the snooker scene.

“I think the red he took on was a liberty,” said Trump afterwards. “He probably thought the way I was playing that I wasn’t going to clear up, so when he took on that crazy shot – it kind of spurred me on.

“I thought ‘he shouldn’t be playing that against me’ and something inside me fired up.

“That’s what I needed to happen there. For the first time in the Championship I felt alive – the adrenaline kicked in and that was my moment.

“I had to step up to the plate because otherwise I was going home. Something kicked in, I made a really good clearance and from then on he made a few mistakes and I scored a lot more heavily.”

There is no little irony in the fact that Trump – a man who built the early part of his career on an almost suicidally-attacking shot selection and who has irked some opponents by not always apologising for flukes – felt slighted by Walden.

But he will need to replicate the sort of snooker the perceived insult produced if he is to beat Higgins and reach the semi-finals at the Crucible for the fourth time in his career.

Their 2011 final saw the exciting, raw and incredibly talented 21-year-old Trump eventually fall just short against the wily veteran Scot but he will try to use the memory of that showpiece’s unbelievable atmosphere to get revenge against Higgins.

“That 2011 final was still the best atmosphere I have ever experienced – probably in any sport I have ever seen,” added Trump. “It was amazing.

“I’ll try to draw inspiration from that, take the game to him again, play fearlessly but then hopefully now I’ll have the experience to shut up shop when I need to.

“John’s a little bit older now – if he plays how he has been doing and keeps his consistency, then I’ll have to play the best snooker of my life to get close to him but he could have a bad session or two.

“I’m growing into the tournament – I’m now in the quarter-finals and I’ve only just got going, so it would be nice to build on that confidence.”

Elsewhere at the Crucible, outclassed by a man with a technique to die for was Anthony McGill’s assessment as he crashed out to Ding Junhui – so much so that he plans to ask his opponent for tips.

With Mark Selby and Ronnie O’Sullivan making early exits in Sheffield, world No.3 Ding is the bookies’ favourite to clinch a maiden Crucible title and he certainly lived up to that tag with a 13-4 rout of McGill in the second round.

The Glaswegian looked to be heading home with a session to spare when Ding raced into an 8-0 lead thanks to two centuries and five further 50+ breaks but he at least salvaged some pride by splitting the next eight frames 4-4.

That forced the players to return for a final session on Monday afternoon and the Chinese superstar wasted little time in sealing the one frame he needed for victory, leaving McGill to purr in admiration at his opponent’s performance.

“I was just outclassed,” conceded the 27-year-old. “Ding is a phenomenal player – his cueball control is out of this world and his technique is to die for.

“I’ve sat and played Ronnie O’Sullivan but I’ve never seen anything like that. Every shot Ding plays, he has always got an easy pot.

“I’m going to ask him what he practises and how he practises because I want a bit of that!

“Every day is a school day – the only failure is if you get beaten and don’t learn. Think about the match, take something from it and keep moving forward.”

