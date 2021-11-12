Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market 2028 Regions, Business Overview Manufacturers, Growth Prospects, Investment Analysis, and Forecast - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read

IGBT market is expected to persist robust while recording an imposing market size of about USD 8.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11% although the forecast time. The increasing demand for the product and services has headed to this giant market advance.

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for cost-effective solutions replacing Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET), growing use of devices with greater compatibility to high voltage and current, increasing demand for electric vehicles have led to higher adoption of IGBT integrated devices. This is driving the global IGBT market. The IGBT is being highly preferred in electronic industries as high voltage and high current instances occur frequently in the high voltage circuits.

IGBT or insulated-gate bipolar transistor is a semiconductor device used as an electronic switch. The switching devices used in inverter circuit for driving small or large power motors is referred to insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT). For example, the electronic switch used in switching circuits. The IGBT provides a continuous power supply and led to reduction in power congestion and optimal usage of power.

However, high chances of blocking reverse voltage in IGBT integrated switch, significantly expensive cost of IGBT, high turn off time, latching up problems are the key issues associated to IGBT. This is shifting users’ preferences to using other efficient products thereby hampering the global IGBT market growth.

IGBT Market by Players

Infineon Technologies
GeneSiC Semiconductors
ROHM
Microsemi
ON Semiconductor
Powerex
Microchip
Vishay
STMicroelectronics

IGBT Market by Types

Discrete
Modular

IGBT Market by Applications

Consumer Electronics
Industrial Technology
Energy
Transportation
Aerospace

Furthermore, the manufacturers are coming up advanced designs addressing the major issues faced in previous models, enhanced turn off speed, and new IGBT devices designed with cell geometry yielding high latchup and low forward-voltage drop are attracting end user to buy the IGBT enabled devices. This is increasing the market share, revenue, and sales of the global IGBT market.

The IGBT is dominating the electronic industry owing to enhanced efficiency, better control at high voltages, rapid increase in consumer electronic applications are exhibiting rapid market growth of global IGBT market. The IGBT is being highly preferred in electronic industries as high voltage and high current instances occur frequently in the high voltage circuits.

Thus, it is being used in many high voltage applications. Moreover, increasing concerns regarding the vehicular carbon emissions leading to global warming, government supportive policies, technical and financial assistance, automotive manufacturing organization investing heavily in electric vehicles, government support for establishing HVDC and smart grid are some other influencers of global IGBT market.

The key manufacturers of IGBT integrated switching circuit devices that are spread all over the world and dominating market of semiconductor are Semikron, IXYS, Infineon, Mitsubishi, Fuji, Sanken, Hitachi, Toshiba , ABB, and IR among all the emerging startups and well-established companies across the world. These companies operate worldwide with operating strong distribution networks. The companies enjoy maximum share of the global IGBT market.

They support thousands of customers worldwide offering excellent quality and high performing IGBT devices. The companies are well-known for providing expanded range of IGBt modules used for several applications. The companies provide advanced designs and highly efficient IGBT devices. These players are based in countries including Germany, Finland, United States, Singapore, India, France, and Japan.

The countries are leading in the global IGBT market due to increasing investments interests of public and private firms in the sector, supportive government policies, financial and technical assistance for research and development, and other supportive initiatives taken in the countries to boost their market presence in global IGBT market.

Moreover, the well-established players to maintain the market competitiveness are coming with new solutions. The companies have gained prominence in the global IGBT market because they are launching advanced and highly efficient products, with best pricing ranges, business models. Thus these companies contribute majorly in the global IGBT market size, market share, and geographical footprint. Moreover, they are undertaking strategic approaches like mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and expansion of manufacturing plants nationally and internationally.

