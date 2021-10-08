Insulate Britain take over OId Street roundabout and block M25

Insulate Britain eco-warriors have returned to London’s streets to block up Old Street roundabout at rush hour.

Around 20 activists in high-vis jackets were seen walking out to the busy central London gyratory before sitting down and holding up signs.

The group were quickly surrounded by dozens of Metropolitan Police officers captured talking to the activists who had superglued their hands to the tarmac.

A police officer speaks to one of the protesters at Old Street (Insulate Britain)

Some were carried off by officers and others led away as police sought to clear the main road.A Met spokesman said: “This is causing an unreasonable disruption to the community. Specialist teams are on scene and working to remove those protesting.”

The group did move to one side to allow an ambulance on an emergency call through their line.

Another group also walked out at J25 of the M25 at around 8am on Friday.

Police, who were waiting for them, ran to tackle a couple of the activists before they could glue themselves down.

Other officers moved to drag the protesters off the Waltham Cross junction and dump them on the hard shoulder.

It was reported that the junction is now clear after the last two activists glued to the road were removed by officers.

This is the twelfth time that Insulate Britain has caused disruption on roads over the past month.

This is the moment eco-mob Insulate Britain ignored an injunction to block Junction 25 of the M25 pic.twitter.com/OJd6EGBnOz — LBC (@LBC) October 8, 2021

The block on the M25 is in breach of the injunction granted to the Highways Agency on September 22.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are responding to two protests this morning which are blocking roads.

“We’re on scene and working quickly to get traffic moving.

“We know that some activists have used super glue to frustrate our efforts and to delay Londoner’s even further. We train for these scenarios and have specialist teams on hand to help remove people and make arrests.”

Tracey Mallagan, from Insulate Britain, issued a dramatic statement calling for Boris Johnson to be “tried for treason”.

She said: “If governments don’t act soon to reduce emissions, we face a terrifying situation. We won’t be worrying about shortages of pasta or loo rolls because law and order breaks down pretty quickly when there is not enough food to go round.

“The government won’t be wondering if there are enough hospital beds or ventilators, but whether there are enough people left to bury the dead.”

It came after the group blocked three major routes in the capital - the Blackwall Tunnel, Hanger Lane and Wandsworth Bridge with 54 arrests on Monday.

