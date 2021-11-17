Insulate Britain: Nine activists jailed for breaching injunction

Nine Insulate Britain activists who blockaded the M25 in defiance of a High Court injunction have been jailed.

They were part of a wave of protests that began in September, when campaigners glued themselves to busy roads including Liverpool Street in central London and caused traffic chaos for tens of thousands of motorists.

Nine activists admitted breaching a High Court injunction which had been designed to curb the protests with some daring top judges to send them all to prison.

Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Mr Justice Chamberlain, imposed jail sentences of between three and six months, saying: “The blocking of a junction on a major motorway could be expected to and was intended to cause serious inconvenience to a large number of people.”

She said the action was taken with a “conscientious motive”, but said the group had “broken the social contract under which in a democratic society the public can properly be expected to tolerate such peaceful protest.

“This was bound to give rise to frustration and anger”, she added, saying the action had risked the safety of protestors and others.

Ben Buse, 36, Ana Heyatawin, 58, Louis McKechnie, 20, Roman Paluch, 28, Oliver Roc, 41, Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, James Thomas, 47, and Ben Taylor, 27, all admitted defying the injunction but said they stood by their actions.

Taylor told the court that if he was not jailed, he would “go and block the motorway at the earliest opportunity and will continue to do so until the Government makes a meaningful statement and acts on it”.

He was given a six month prison sentence thanks to his “call to arms” in his submissions. The others were given four-month sentences, apart from Heyatawin and McKechnie who were jailed for three months.

The jailed nine left court to chants of: “We are unstoppable, another world is possible”.

In her sentencing remarks, Dame Victoria said the protestors had sought to present themselves as “martyrs” but the right to protest can only be tolerated “up to a point”.

“Ordinary members of the public have rights too, including the right to use the highways,” she said.

“The public’s toleration of peaceful protest depends on an understanding that, in a society subject to the rule of law, the balance between the protestor’s right to protest and the right of members of the public to use the highways is to be determined not by the say-so of the protestors, but according to the law, as applied in the circumstances of the particular case by independent and impartial courts.”

The Insulate Britain group – a spin-off from Extinction Rebellion – is demanding action from the government to ensure that all of Britain’s homes are insulated.

Smart told the court she “cannot stand by and watch”, adding: “I am doing everything I can to protect the most vulnerable people in society. We are all vulnerable in a climate crisis. No-one is immune and no-one is safe.”

In his submissions, Roc said: “I’m proud of our actions and I stand by what we have done, we have not done this for personal gain. I take responsibility for my actions and I did that in an attempt to mitigate the suffering of people in this country who cannot afford to adequately heat their homes.”

National Highways obtained the injunction to try to limit the disruption from Insulate Britain actions. It is planning to bring further committal proceedings against more protesters later this week over alleged breaches three weeks ago.

“It is important to the claimant that protests don’t take place on roads for which it is responsible”, said National Highway barrister Myriam Stacey QC. “They can’t be seen to stand by and let that happen.”

The organisation ran up £91,000 in costs during the legal battle. A decision was not made by judges as to how much the defendants would have to pay.

