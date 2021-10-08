Insulate Britain: Motorists' fury as climate activists block M25 during rush hour

Motorists have reacted with fury after Insulate Britain protesters blocked the M25 during rush hour - as climate activists also halt traffic at a key London roundabout.

Demonstrators are holding a protest at Junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, causing long queues.

One woman caught up in the tailback told demonstrators they were "a disgrace, an absolute disgrace".

"My daughter is late to school," she said. "You are messing with children's education because you are selfish".

Insulate Britain protesters have also blocked the A501 at Old Street roundabout in Islington, north London, this morning.

It is the 12th day of protests carried out by the group in the last four weeks.

The Metropolitan Police is responding to both demonstrations and said some people have been arrested.

The force said: "We know that some activists have used super glue to frustrate our efforts and to delay Londoners even further.

"We train for these scenarios and have specialist teams on hand to help remove people and make arrests."

The police later said four people who had glued themselves to the M25 were being removed, as well as those who had glued themselves to the A501.

Met Police said: "This is causing an unreasonable disruption to the community. Specialist teams are on scene and working to remove those protesting."

Insulate Britain says about 40 of its demonstrators are involved in the protests in London and Hertfordshire.

The group admits its actions on the M25 are "in breach" of an injunction obtained by the government last month.

However, the group said its "blue lights" policy "has always been to move out of the way for emergency vehicles with 'blue lights' on", and shared a video of activists letting an ambulance pass through the blockade.

Tracey Mallagan, a spokeswoman for the group - which is calling on the government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions - said: "If governments don't act soon to reduce emissions, we face a terrifying situation.

"We won't be worrying about shortages of pasta or loo rolls because law and order breaks down pretty quickly when there is not enough food to go round.

"The Government won't be wondering if there are enough hospital beds or ventilators, but whether there are enough people left to bury the dead.

"The Government is destroying our country. Boris Johnson should be taken to court for treason. Our flesh and blood are being tossed aside as expendable."

The transport secretary branded them "glued fools" and said existing laws needed to be toughened up to them "off the road".

Speaking to LBC Grant Shapps said: "It's dangerous, it's really outrageous, and actually, ironically, it probably adds to pollution as cars idle, waiting for their nonsense… for them to be unglued from the road."

He added: "These people can go to jail for what they're doing.

"I very much imagine that the courts will take very dimly of the view that they're ignoring a court injunction. It can be unlimited fines, it can be six months in jail, we have been actively serving door-to-door individuals - over 100 have been served.

"And I think we'll start to see the courts take a very, very dim view and lock some of these people up, it is unacceptable."