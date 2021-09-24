Police arrest 17 Insulate Britain protesters blocking Port of Dover in new climate protest

Climate protesters aiming to “cause as much disruption as possible” have blocked the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent.

Insulate Britain said more than 40 of its supporters in two groups have blocked the A20 road.

Angry motorists again clashed with protesters after they clambered on top of lorries and glued themselves to the road causing traffic attempting to cross the Channel to grind to a halt.

Kent Police said they made 17 arrests to get the roads clear again after three groups split up to cause maximum disruption at 8.20am on Friday.

The offshoot of Extinction Rebellion caused chaos on the M25 five times in the past fortnight, but they have been threatened with imprisonment if they return to the motorway.

“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak it’s also what it takes to sit down and listen” Churchill



Europe’s busiest ferry port blocked by 40 people from #InsulateBritain



Disruption is the only way to draw attention to ill health & early death as a result of #FuelPoverty pic.twitter.com/ikGqZw87Ey — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) September 24, 2021

One activist claiming to be a surgeon spoke to reporters as she sat on top of a tanker just outside the Port of Dover.

She said: “I don’t want to be here, I want to be It’s been 30 years and no-one is acting. It is necessary for the future of my children.”

She added: “The reaction has been surprisingly positive actually, I’ve had the thumbs up from one lorry driver. Compared to the M25 the reaction here has been remarkably positive.”

A man sat next to her holding a banner added: “I am here to cause as much disruption as possible to get the message out to the Government.”

Story continues

One angry parent trying to get her children to school ranted at two elderly men sat in the road: “Education is more important right now than what you are doing.

“What are you teaching these children to do eh? Sitting in the middle of the road at your age?

“Come on, get up, move on! Your stopping businesses.”

Motorists cheered as Kent Police eventually removed the last of the protesters allowing some logistic lorries to creep out of the tunnel and into the UK with their goods.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “At around 8.20am on Friday 24 September 2021 officers were called to reports that a group of people were obstructing the road on Jubilee Way, a second group were at Snargate Street at the junction with A20 and a third smaller group were on the A20 at the junction with Aycliffe.

“Officers are in attendance and are engaging with the individuals involved and seventeen people have been arrested. The Snargate Street and A20 at the junction with Aycliffe sites are now clear.

“Kent Police is aware of the traffic disruption in the area and is working with partner agencies to minimise delays.”

A spokesperson for Insulate Britain, which wants the Government to insulate and retrofit homes across the UK to cut climate emissions, said: “We are blocking Dover this morning to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK.

“We need a Churchillian response: we must tell the truth about the urgent horror of the climate emergency.

“Change at the necessary speed and scale requires economic disruption.

“We wish it wasn’t true, but it is.

(PA)

“It’s why the 2000 fuel protests got a u-turn in policy and gave (Tony) Blair his biggest challenge as prime minister.”

The Port of Dover said in a statement: “Port of Dover confirms protesters are currently blocking the entrance to the port.

“Please allow extra time for your journey and check with your ferry operator for updates. The port remains open.”

More than 200 people were arrested after shutting down parts of the M25.

The Environmental activists have indicated that they will continue with their protests despite facing up to two years in prison after the Government successfully applied to the High Court for an order which prohibits anyone from blocking the M25.

Anyone who breaks the injunction could be found to be in contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the “important injunction” means “people can get moving again” on the UK’s busiest motorway.

“We will not tolerate lives being put at risk,” she said.

“Those who continue to do so risk imprisonment.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: “Invading a motorway is reckless and puts lives at risk.”

One woman suffered paralysis when she was stuck on the M25 after suffering a stroke.

Her son drove her to hospital but they were delayed for six hours due to the protests.

Shortly after the injunction was implemented on Wednesday morning, Insulate Britain issued a statement which read: “We do not know the terms of the injunction and right now our campaign goes on.”

The High Court order, which officially came into force on Wednesday morning, prohibits anyone from “blocking, endangering, slowing down, preventing, or obstructing the free flow of traffic onto or along or off the M25 for the purposes of protesting”.

The order also forbids causing damage to the motorway’s surface or any apparatus around it, “locking on” to any other person or object on the road, erecting a structure, tunnelling nearby, entering the motorway unless in a vehicle, abandoning any vehicle or item with the intention of causing an obstruction and refusing to leave the area when asked by police.

Mr Justice Lavender, who granted the injunction, said there will be a further hearing on October 5 at 10.30am.

The DfT said the Government could return to court to seek additional powers of arrest in relation to the protests.

Read More

Lammy: Labour must stop infighting and ‘washing dirty linen in public’

UK weather forecast: Britain to be hotter than Lisbon this weekend

Two more arrests over M25 climate protests