Insulate Britain activist mocked after complaining about being stopped and searched

(Insulate Britain)

An Insulate Britain protestor has been ridiculed online after she complained about missing a yoga class when she was stopped and searched by police.

Climate activists blocked three motorway junctions in London on Friday causing traffic chaos for tens of thousands despite a court injunction.

Phillipa Windsor moaned in a tweet to the police watchdog that while on her way to a Bandha yoga class on Saturday morning she was delayed by “intimidating” officers who pulled her over claiming she was conspiring to obstruct a highway.

But Mrs Windsor was mocked online when she added to the Independent Office for Police Conduct: “They found no #InsulateBritain banners in my car, were unduly rude & I missed the whole class as a result.”

Phillipa Windsor of Insulate Britain (Twitter)

Cancer patient Anna Joy asked Mrs Windsor: “What about the way you cause mayhem for others? Lost hospital appointments, wages lost, funerals missed by reckless behaviour?”

Screenwriter Dougie Brimson wrote: “Some will call this irony, others will call it karma.”

Jonnie Baxter tweeted: “No sympathy for you at all.”

But Mrs Windsor added: “There’s nothing funny about this.

“In today’s world, vulnerable women like me have every right to be fearful of being stopped by male police officers in unmarked cars.”

Dear @policeconduct



On my way to Bandha class this morning, I was followed, stopped & searched by intimidating police who claimed I was conspiring to obstruct a highway!



The found no #InsulateBritain banners in my car, were unduly rude & I missed the whole class as a result. — Phillipa Windsor (@PhillipaWindsor) October 2, 2021

A fresh injunction aimed at preventing climate activists from blocking roads is being sought by the Government.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he has instructed National Highways to apply for an order covering major roads in south-east England.

A High Court injunction prohibiting people from blocking the M25 was obtained by National Highways last week but that has not stopped Insulate Britain.

On Friday activists sat on the road at Junction 3 of the M4 near Heathrow Airport, west London, Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross, north London, and Junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, north London.

It was the tenth day in the past three weeks that the group has carried out protests, blocking motorways on nine days, while on September 24 it obstructed A roads near the Port of Dover in Kent.

The Government is seeking another injunction aimed at preventing climate group Insulate Britain from blocking roads (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Thirty-nine people were arrested on suspicion of obstruction and conspiracy to commit public nuisance on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Protests on the M4 and M1 began shortly after 8.30am and were cleared by 9am and 10am respectively.

The M25 demonstration started at around 10.30am, with some people gluing their hands to the road while others chained themselves together. They were cleared by 11.50am.

The Met said it “worked swiftly to minimise disruption to motorists”.

Drivers stuck in long queues beeped their horns in frustration, with one grabbing a banner from an activist’s hands.

Insulate Britain said the demonstrators included eight people released from police custody on Thursday after blocking the M25 at Junction 30 in Essex, and others who were arrested earlier this week.

Climate group Insulate Britain is staging its 10th day of protests in the past three weeks (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

It pledged to continue its action until the Government makes “a meaningful statement indicating that they will insulate all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030”.

The group said in a statement: “It’s incomprehensible that the Government is continuing to delay action on home insulation when we urgently need to cut our carbon emissions, eliminate fuel poverty and help hard-working families with their rising energy bills.

“Added to which industry is crying out for the Government to show some leadership and get behind a national retrofitting strategy. Come on Boris: get on with the job.”

Insulate Britain admitted on Thursday that its protests this week were “in breach” of the Government’s first injunction.

People who break injunctions can be found to be in contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

But these prosecutions often take several months.

Mr Shapps said on Wednesday that “we are serving papers” and some of the protesters “have already had knocks on their doors”.

