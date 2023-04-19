Insufficient Growth At FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Hampers Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, FlexShopper has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

FlexShopper's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 94% over the next year. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 4.3%.

With this information, we are not surprised that FlexShopper is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that FlexShopper maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for FlexShopper (3 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

