Insufficient Growth At ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hampers Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) as an attractive investment with its 7.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

ConocoPhillips certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for ConocoPhillips

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on ConocoPhillips will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like ConocoPhillips' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 277%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 97% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 13% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 9.0% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that ConocoPhillips is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Story continues

As we suspected, our examination of ConocoPhillips' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ConocoPhillips (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on ConocoPhillips, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here