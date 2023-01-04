Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) rallies 7.1% this week, taking one-year gains to 15%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) share price is 15% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 22% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Instructure Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Instructure Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

View our latest analysis for Instructure Holdings

Instructure Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Instructure Holdings' revenue grew by 21%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 15% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Instructure Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Instructure Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 15% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 14% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Instructure Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here