Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Instructure Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0019 = US$3.4m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$374m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Instructure Holdings has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Instructure Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Instructure Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Instructure Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Instructure Holdings is utilizing 1,160% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Instructure Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 17% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Instructure Holdings has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Instructure Holdings' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 13% return over the last year. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Instructure Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

