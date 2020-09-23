Do Institutions Own Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Shares?

Every investor in Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$5.5b, Washington H. Soul Pattinson is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Washington H. Soul Pattinson.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Washington H. Soul Pattinson?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Washington H. Soul Pattinson. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Washington H. Soul Pattinson, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Washington H. Soul Pattinson. Brickworks Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 39% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.4% and 4.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

