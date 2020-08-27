Do Institutions Own Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares?

Every investor in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a market capitalization of US$2.1b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ryman Hospitality Properties.

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ryman Hospitality Properties?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Ryman Hospitality Properties already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ryman Hospitality Properties, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 7.0% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Colin Reed directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

