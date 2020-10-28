Do Institutions Own Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Race Oncology is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$141m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Race Oncology.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Race Oncology?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Race Oncology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Race Oncology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Race Oncology. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is William Garner with 11% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Daniel Tillett and Merchant Funds Management Pty Ltd, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.2%. Daniel Tillett, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Scientific Officer.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 25 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

