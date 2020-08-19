Do Institutions Own Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Shares?

Every investor in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Phoenix New Media is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$130m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Phoenix New Media.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Phoenix New Media?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Phoenix New Media already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Phoenix New Media's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Phoenix New Media is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited with 54% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.4% and 4.5% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Shuang Liu directly holds 2.9% of the total shares outstanding.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Phoenix New Media

