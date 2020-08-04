Do Institutions Own Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$203m, Maui Land & Pineapple Company is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Maui Land & Pineapple Company.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maui Land & Pineapple Company?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Maui Land & Pineapple Company does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Maui Land & Pineapple Company. Stephen Case is currently the company's largest shareholder with 62% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. TSP Capital Management Group, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and Valueworks, LLC holds about 2.8% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Warren Haruki, the CEO has 0.0235695 of the shares allocated to his name

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Maui Land & Pineapple Company

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own US$133m worth of shares in the US$203m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 10% stake in MLP. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Maui Land & Pineapple Company that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

