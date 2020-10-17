Do Institutions Own Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Invinity Energy Systems is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£97m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Invinity Energy Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Invinity Energy Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Invinity Energy Systems already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Invinity Energy Systems' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Invinity Energy Systems is not owned by hedge funds. Schroder Investment Management Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 12% and 11% of the stock. Jonathan Marren, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Lawrence Zulch is the owner of 3.1% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

