Do Institutions Own Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Shares?

Every investor in Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of UK£132m, Inspired Energy is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Inspired Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Inspired Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Inspired Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Inspired Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Inspired Energy. Our data shows that Gresham House Asset Management Limited is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Premier Fund Managers Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Regent Gas Holdings Ltd holds about 6.5% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

