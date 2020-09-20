Do Institutions Own Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Experian is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of UK£28b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Experian.

Check out our latest analysis for Experian

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Experian?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Experian does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Experian's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Experian. The company's largest shareholder is WCM Investment Management, with ownership of 5.0%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.8% and 3.6% of the stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Experian

Story continues