Do Institutions Own Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Capitol Health is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$246m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Capitol Health.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Capitol Health?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Capitol Health already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Capitol Health's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Capitol Health. The company's largest shareholder is Challenger Limited, with ownership of 10%. The second and third largest shareholders are Lennox Capital Partners and Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.6%.

Our studies suggest that the top 24 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

