Do Institutions Own Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of AU$139m, Australian Vintage is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Australian Vintage.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Australian Vintage?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Australian Vintage does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Australian Vintage, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Australian Vintage is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Orbis Investment Management Limited with 20% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Vintage China Fund, L.P. and Jiang Yuan, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 14%. Jiang Yuan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

