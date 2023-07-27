Institutions own 42% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares but individual investors control 56% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

35% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

Every investor in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 42% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 5.5% of shares outstanding. ILJIN SNT Co., Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 4.2% of common stock, and Armistice Capital, LLC holds about 2.9% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$20m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 56% stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

