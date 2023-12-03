Institutions own 32% of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) shares but retail investors control 44% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Home Bancorp by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 23 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

32% of Home Bancorp is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Home Bancorp, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Home Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Home Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Home Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 9.7% of Home Bancorp shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is FJ Capital Management, LLC with 9.7% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that John Bordelon, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 23 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Home Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Home Bancorp, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$22m worth of the US$302m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Home Bancorp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

