Institutions own 24% of S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA) shares but sovereign wealth funds control 60% of the company

A look at the shareholders of S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 60% to be precise, is sovereign wealth funds. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of S P Setia Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About S P Setia Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that S P Setia Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of S P Setia Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

S P Setia Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad, with ownership of 60%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of S P Setia Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of S P Setia Berhad in their own names. It appears that the board holds about RM10m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of RM3.5b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over S P Setia Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - S P Setia Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

