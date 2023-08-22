Institutions own 13% of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) shares but private equity firms control 75% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Emerald Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Onex Corporation with a 75% stake

Institutions own 13% of Emerald Holding

If you want to know who really controls Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 75% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 13% of the company's stockholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Emerald Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Emerald Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Emerald Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Emerald Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Emerald Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Onex Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 75% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 1.9% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 1.8% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Emerald Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Emerald Holding, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$258m, and insiders have US$4.2m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 75%, private equity firms could influence the Emerald Holding board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

