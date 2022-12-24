Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inPLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) come under pressure; lose 18% of holdings value

A look at the shareholders of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 37% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While the holdings of individual investors took a hit after last week’s 18% price drop, institutions with their 27% holdings also suffered.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of PLBY Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PLBY Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

PLBY Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at PLBY Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 7.8% of PLBY Group. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Rizvi Traverse Management LLC, with ownership of 23%. Builders Union LLP is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 4.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Ben Kohn, the CEO has 3.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of PLBY Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in PLBY Group, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$7.1m worth of stock in the US$135m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 23% stake in PLBY Group. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand PLBY Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PLBY Group you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

