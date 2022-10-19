Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as PPHE Hotel Group Limited's (LON:PPH) recent UK£60m drop adds to long-term losses

A look at the shareholders of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutional investors endured the highest losses after the company's share price fell by 10% last week. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 9.1% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell PPHE Hotel Group which might hurt individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PPHE Hotel Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PPHE Hotel Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that PPHE Hotel Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at PPHE Hotel Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in PPHE Hotel Group. Red Sea Group is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. Boris Ivesha is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Aroundtown SA holds about 10% of the company stock. Boris Ivesha, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 58% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of PPHE Hotel Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of PPHE Hotel Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just UK£521m, and insiders have UK£76m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over PPHE Hotel Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 10% of the PPHE Hotel Group shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand PPHE Hotel Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PPHE Hotel Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

