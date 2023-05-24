Institutional investors have a lot riding on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) with 59% ownership

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 14 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 59% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$104m in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 47% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Minerva Advisors, LLC with 8.1% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Dennis Oates directly holds 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$104m, and insiders have US$8.0m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

