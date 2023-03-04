Institutional investors have a lot riding on Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) with 61% ownership

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Ten Lifestyle Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

52% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

21% of Ten Lifestyle Group is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 61% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit UK£85m in market cap. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 36%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ten Lifestyle Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ten Lifestyle Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Ten Lifestyle Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ten Lifestyle Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Ten Lifestyle Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Alexander Cheatle with 13% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited, Asset Management Arm and Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Ten Lifestyle Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Ten Lifestyle Group Plc. Insiders have a UK£18m stake in this UK£85m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

