Instawork Offers Denver Workers Increased Wages to Combat Pressures of Inflation

The flexible work app matches a network of on-demand hourly workers with Denver businesses.

Instawork Denver Launch

Instawork Denver Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the Denver area looking to earn higher wages during a time when inflation is stressing household budgets.

In Denver, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $18.96, more than $3 more per hour than the city's celebrated minimum wage increase to $15.87 earlier this year.

More than 36,000 people in Denver have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff more than 100 business locations across the area. Common roles in Denver include general labor, warehouse associates, retail positions, and event server shifts.

"The city's minimum wage increase gives hardworking Denver residents the extra pay they deserve, but booking shifts through Instawork can increase their earnings even further," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "That extra amount per hour can pay for a gallon of gas or milk at a time when inflation has caused prices of those items to remain very high."

Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

Financial stability: view shift earnings before they work

Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as they want

Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day

Unique and exciting work opportunities

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. These businesses are consistently matched with high-quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Story continues

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to qualified workers in their community

Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

Increased customer loyalty due to happier staff and better experiences

Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

kcaban@instawork.com

Related Images













Image 1: Instawork Denver Launch





Instawork Denver Launch









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



