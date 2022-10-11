Instawork Adds Over 1 Million Workers to Support Holiday Demand

Flexible work app connects businesses with skilled workers to meet increased customer volume

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with qualified and reliable workers, announced today that over 1 million people have joined the app in the last six months leading up to the holiday season. This announcement comes as Americans are returning to stores, social gatherings, and work events in the first post-covid holiday season.

For many businesses, the holiday season is the busiest time of year due to increased customer demand. According to Deloitte, sales of retail and consumer products will generate over $1 trillion by the end of the year. Even with a possible recession, businesses need qualified and reliable workers to help them navigate the seasonal surge.

Instawork uses predictive algorithms with machine learning to seamlessly connect thousands of businesses with more than three million flexible workers, using a multitude of data points to ensure the best match between the business' staffing needs and the worker's skill set and experience. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent roles across the U.S. and Canada.

Businesses who need workers throughout the holiday season can learn more about Instawork by visiting: https://www.instawork.com/business

The flexible workforce is the fastest-growing segment of the American workforce, according to The State of the Flexible Workforce. These workers are driven by the ability to create their own work schedules, earn higher pay, and achieve higher satisfaction with their career path.

"With the holidays quickly approaching, it's important for hiring managers to flexibly staff their businesses in order to best meet the holiday surge amidst current economic uncertainty," stated Kira Caban, Head of Strategic Communications for Instawork. "Flexible work platforms allow businesses to easily dial up or down staffing based on their unique needs, which will be critical this holiday season."

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

