Instant Pot now makes a coffee and espresso machine, and there’s only one place to get it

The company behind the beloved Instant Pot pressure cooker recently launched a new coffee machine called the Instant Pod, and it’s probably going to be your next favorite kitchen appliance. It’s compatible with both Keurig’s K-cups and Nespresso’s espresso capsules to brew fresh cups of coffee and espresso.

While the machine is slim in design, it has six one-touch buttons for brewing different drink sizes, including 2-ounce, 4-ounce and 6-ounce cups for espresso and 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce cups for coffee. And, it features a large 2-liter water reservoir on the back so that you won’t have to refill it every day (you know, unless you drink a lot of coffee).

To use, simply insert your favorite K-cup or Nespresso capsule, choose your preferred cup size and within a few seconds, you’ll have a steaming hot cup of fresh brew. The Instant Pod also works with re-usable pods that hold ground coffee and loose tea leaves if you’re trying to cut back on plastic waste.

It’s important to note that Nespresso Vertuo machines also brew both coffee and espresso, however, they use larger capsules than the original espresso-only machine. The Instant Pod uses the smaller original Nespresso capsules, which actually offer more espresso options than the Vertuo capsules. Additionally, as far as coffee goes, there’s also a lot more K-cup varieties than Vertuo capsule options, too.

