Instant Pot now makes a coffee and espresso machine, and there’s only one place to get it

The company behind the beloved Instant Pot pressure cooker recently launched a new coffee machine called the Instant Pod, and it’s probably going to be your next favorite kitchen appliance. It’s compatible with both Keurig’s K-cups and Nespresso’s espresso capsules to brew fresh cups of coffee and espresso.
Shop: Instant Pod Coffee & Espresso Maker, $119
While the machine is slim in design, it has six one-touch buttons for brewing different drink sizes, including 2-ounce, 4-ounce and 6-ounce cups for espresso and 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce cups for coffee. And, it features a large 2-liter water reservoir on the back so that you won’t have to refill it every day (you know, unless you drink a lot of coffee).
To use, simply insert your favorite K-cup or Nespresso capsule, choose your preferred cup size and within a few seconds, you’ll have a steaming hot cup of fresh brew. The Instant Pod also works with re-usable pods that hold ground coffee and loose tea leaves if you’re trying to cut back on plastic waste.
It’s important to note that Nespresso Vertuo machines also brew both coffee and espresso, however, they use larger capsules than the original espresso-only machine. The Instant Pod uses the smaller original Nespresso capsules, which actually offer more espresso options than the Vertuo capsules. Additionally, as far as coffee goes, there’s also a lot more K-cup varieties than Vertuo capsule options, too.
So, if you really like a variety of espresso, but also like to have a classic cup of joe, the Instant Pod seems to have a leg up on the Nespresso Vertuo and Keurig machines, based on variety and options.
You can find K-cups and Nespresso Pods at several stores, including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and more. However, there’s only one place you can get the Instant Pod Coffee & Espresso Maker and that’s at Walmart. It’s sold for $119 and if you order it online, you’ll get free two-day shipping.
Since launching on Aug. 26, the Instant Pod has received 65 reviews on Walmart, with 45 reviewers giving it 5 out of 5 stars.
“This coffee machine is great! I love that I can still use my Keurig pods with it and also Nespresso, instead of having to buy two separate machines. And it’s only $119, so that’s a steal! It is a little loud when making the coffee, but not too bad. My favorite purchase after my Instant Pot Duo,” wrote one reviewer.
If you prefer craft espresso beverages, like those you get at Starbucks, there’s also an Instant Pod Milk Frother available for $29.95. It’s a great price, considering comparable frothers, like those from Nespresso that are nearly $100. However, Instant Pod’s Milk Frother stands out for its multiple one-touch options for creating thick foam for cappuccinos, light foam for lattes and smooth, cold foam for topping cold brews.
While there seems to be plenty of Instant Pod Coffee & Espresso Makers still in stock, the milk frothers seem to be selling out quick.
Shop: Instant Brands Instant Pod Milk Frother, $29.95
Nonetheless, if you want more variety in your coffee and espresso options, the Instant Pod is a great machine that’s easy to use and produces a large variety of quality, freshly brewed drinks.
