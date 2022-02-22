Instant Pot’s coffee maker is one of the most innovative — and it’s on sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you don’t have one, you probably at least know about Instant Pot’s pressure cookers and air fryers. But have you heard of the Instant Dual Pod Plus, the brand’s innovative coffee maker? It uses K-cups, Nespresso original capsules and reusable coffee pods (for ground coffee) to brew you the perfect cup of joe. And it’s on sale right now.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus is currently marked $20 off on Amazon, and, even without the sale price, it’s worth every penny.

The slim machine has six one-touch buttons for brewing different coffee strengths and cup sizes: 2-ounce, 4-ounce and 6-ounce cups of espresso, and 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce cups of coffee. Plus, it features a large 2-liter water reservoir on the back so that you don’t have to refill it every single day.

The biggest benefit to the Instant Pod, however, is the number of coffee options it provides. You can choose your favorite K-cup flavor or brew a Nespresso espresso capsule to make your own a latte. You can also cut back on plastic waste by filling reusable pods with ground coffee or even loose tea leaves.

The coffee options are practically endless. Get it while it’s on sale and you won’t regret it.

