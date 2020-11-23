Get the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with an air frying lid for $50 off ahead of Black Friday
Just when you thought your Instant Pot couldn’t have any more functions, the brand creates a lid that turns the multi-use appliance into an air fryer. Simply put, the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (which retails on its own for $79.95) fries and crisps food right inside your Instant Pot. And if that gets you excited, just wait. Leading up to Black Friday, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which comes with the air fryer lid, is on sale for $50 off.
Shop: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker With Air Fryer, $129.99 (Orig. $179.95)
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker comes with two removable lids for pressure cooking and air frying. While the device pressure cooks and air fries, it also sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates foods.
One thing to note: This appliance is only available in the 8-quart size, which may take up a bit more space than the average 6-quart Instant Pot Duo. But the device makes cooking meals for the whole family a breeze. In addition, you don’t need an additional air fryer in your kitchen. In that way, it saves you space.
Instant Pots are famous for creating tender, juicy meat, as if you left it to slowly simmer in the oven or slow cooker for hours. However, the Instant Pot works its magic in usually an hour or less. Damn Delicious, a food blog known for its amazing recipes, uses the Instant Pot to cook a whole rotisserie chicken in 28 minutes!
With the addition of the air fryer lid, you can cook tender meats, and then switch lids to give food a crispy exterior. The lid even has what the brand calls “EvenCrisp technology” to ensure an even air fry.
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker also comes with all of the air frying accessories you need. This includes an air fryer basket with a dehydrating broiling tray and a protective pad for storage and countertop use.
Check out all you get with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker:
Instant Pot 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Pressure Cooking Lid
Air Fryer Basket
Broil/Dehydrated Tray
Steam Rack
Protective Pad and Storage Cover (for Lids)
You can shop this deal on Amazon for a limited time leading up to Black Friday. Of course, Amazon is having all kinds of deals for the shopping holiday — but this is one you just can’t miss.
