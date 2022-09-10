Instant analysis: Stifling defense, opportunistic special teams spark Boise State

Final score: Boise State 31, New Mexico 14

Records: Boise State 1-1, 1-0 MW. New Mexico 1-1, 0-1 MW.

Why the Broncos won: Boise State’s defense was dominant. The Broncos sacked New Mexico quarterback Miles Kendrick six times and pressured him a bunch more, and limited the Lobos’ triple-option rushing attack to 23 yards. Boise State’s secondary wasn’t gashed by deep passes — giving up just one — the way it was against Oregon State last weekend, and the front seven played disciplined enough to keep the Lobos from hitting anything. Offensively, quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw two touchdown passes to Latrell Caples and one to George Holani, and kicker Jonah Dalmas hit a 48-yard field goal.

Main takeaway: Boise State’s defense could be as good as advertised. The Broncos shut the Lobos down without the services of safety JL Skinner, a possible NFL Draft pick who was a late scratch Friday for undisclosed reasons. The defensive line was overwhelming. The Broncos’ offense still needs work, though. Holani didn’t have much space to work with for the second week in a row, but the Broncos managed 148 rushing yards — most of which were racked up in the second half by freshman Ashton Jeanty. Bachmeier was also under pressure most of the night, though he was sacked only twice, and he threw one interception.

Player of the game: This could be any number of the defensive players, but the focus was on Bachmeier, who rebounded after he was benched in the first quarter at Oregon State last week. The four-year starter completed 16-of-27 passes for 170 yards, and he hit a couple of key big plays in the first half: a 47-yard strike to Cole Wright on the first scoring drive, and a 41-yard completion to Billy Bowens on the second. Those plays changed what had been a defensive struggle.

Stat of the game: Boise State and New Mexico went a combined 5-for-29 on third down. The Broncos converted 4-of-15 and the Lobos went 1-of-14.

Play of the game: Linebacker Andrew Simpson blocked a punt in the end zone and pass rusher Deven Wright pounced on it to give Boise State a 17-0 lead with 9:55 left in the third quarter. The Broncos scored two TDs on blocked punts in their win over New Mexico last season.

What’s next: Boise State hosts FCS program Tennessee-Martin in its home opener Saturday (2 p.m., FS1) at Albertsons Stadium. It will be the second all-time meeting between the programs. The Broncos hosted the Skyhawks in 2013 and cruised to a 63-14 victory.