Instant analysis: Green shows off his arm as Boise State stays perfect in league play

Final score: Boise State 49, Colorado State 10

Records: Boise State 6-2, 5-0 Mountain West. Colorado State 2-6, 2-2.

Why the Broncos won: Boise State quarterback Taylen Green proved he’s not a one-trick pony. Green — known more as an electric athlete than a precise passer — completed 24-of-30 passes for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 13 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Broncos also figured out their issue in the red zone and scored on all seven of their trips inside Colorado State’s 20-yard line.

Boise State’s defense also put on another dominant performance. Colorado State picked up just three first down through three quarters of play, and the Rams finished the game 1-of-12 on third down. The Broncos racked up five sacks, and Colorado State managed just 170 yards of offense.

Main takeaway: Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is a quarterback whisperer, and a spot in the Mountain West championship game is Boise State’s for the taking. Green struggled to complete the simplest of passes barely a month ago, but he evaded defenders and flicked deep passes with ease on Saturday night. He looked comfortable and confident in the pocket, and he looked like the best athlete on the field when he decided to run.

The Broncos have reeled off four straight wins since a loss to 15-point underdog UTEP on Sept. 23. They’re the last team in the Mountain West that is undefeated in conference play, and the rest of their league schedule includes home games against Wyoming (Nov. 19) and Utah State (Nov. 25) and a road game at Nevada (Nov. 12). Boise State will be favored to win in all of them.

With a running game that has looked unstoppable in the past four games and a defense that ranks among the best in the country in several categories, the Broncos have to feel confident about their chances at returning to the conference title game for the first time since 2020. The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3. If things keep going the way they are, it’ll be played in Albertsons Stadium.

Player of the game: After missing last week’s game at Air Force with an injury, Boise State running back George Holani posted his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season on Saturday. He racked up 108 yards on 21 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns, falling one shy of tying his career high, which he set against San Jose State in 2019.

Boise State clears hurdle for stadium renovation, part of plan to upgrade facilities

Stat of the game: Boise State held Colorado State to negative 14 rushing yards in the first half, and the Rams finished the game with just three. It’s the fourth time this season that the Broncos have allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in a game.

Play of the game: Green left three defenders in his wake on his only rushing touchdown of the day. Early in the third quarter, he faked a handoff and sprinted around the left side of the Broncos’ line. The 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman juked left, evading a tackler near the line of scrimmage, cut back to his right, making another Ram miss, and ran through contact near the goal line on a 10-yard touchdown run that gave Boise State a 35-10 lead.

What’s next: Boise State hosts BYU Saturday in what will be the final installment of an annual rivalry game that dates back to 2012. The game will air on FS1 or FS2, and kickoff time is expected to be announced on Monday. The Cougars (4-5) are expected to officially join the Big 12 next year, and they’ve been adjusting their nonconference schedule to accommodate a rigorous eight-game league schedule.

Boise State holds an 8-4 advantage in its all-time series against BYU, which dates back to 2003. The Broncos went to Provo, Utah, and knocked of then-No. 10 BYU, 26-17, last season. The Cougars have lost four straight games this year, including a 27-24 setback against East Carolina on Friday.