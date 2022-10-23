Instant analysis: Boise State stays in driver’s seat hunting for Mountain West title

Final score: Boise State 19, Air Force 14

Records: Boise State 5-2, 4-0 Mountain West. Air Force 5-3, 2-3.

Why the Broncos won: Air Force is the team that usually dominates time of possession and controls the clock with its dominant rushing attack. Boise State held on to the ball for 29:03 on Saturday, almost equaling Air Force’s 29:32. The Broncos also limited the Falcons to 175 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and the defense dominated the first half, allowing just 84 total yards in the first two quarters.

Boise State’s defense came up with another huge stand in the fourth quarter. A penalty kept an Air Force drive alive with less than 5 minutes to play. The Falcons drove deep into the Broncos’ territory, but linebacker Ezekiel Noa broke up a fourth-down pass to help seal the win.

Main takeaway: The Broncos were very much in the Mountain West title race heading into Saturday’s game. Now they’re decisively in the driver’s seat to host the championship game on Dec. 3. They’re 4-0 in conference play and have four games left, and they’ll be favored to win all of them: Colorado State (2-5, 2-1), Nevada (2-5, 0-3), Wyoming (4-3, 2-1) and Utah State (3-4, 2-1).

Playing in the title game, much less hosting it, seemed improbable after a loss at UTEP a month ago, but the coaching staff has simplified the offense, which has led to more consistency, and the defense has simply been outstanding. Running the ball and playing stifling defense has been a championship equation since football was invented, so Boise State is in a pretty good spot right now.

Player of the game: Freshman running back Ashton Jeanty racked up 95 all-purpose yards in the first half and scored the Broncos’ only touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Jeanty didn’t play in the second half for undisclosed reasons, and finished with 53 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards.

Stat of the game: Boise State’s defense didn’t allow Air Force to get a first down in the first quarter. It’s the first time the Broncos have done that to an opponent since Oct. 24, 2014, in a win over BYU.

Play of the game: Redshirt freshman Eric McAllister’s first career catch covered 44 yards and set up a 51-yard field goal by kicker Jonah Dalmas that gave the Broncos a 16-0 lead in the second quarter.

What’s next: The Broncos are back home against Mountain West foe Colorado State on Saturday (5 p.m., FS1). Boise State is 11-0 in the all-time series, which dates back to 2011. The Rams beat Hawaii 17-13 this week.