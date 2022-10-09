Instant analysis: Boise State rushing attack rocks as Broncos take lead in conference race

Final score: Boise State 40, Fresno State 20

Records: Boise State 4-2, 3-0 Mountain West. Fresno State 1-4, 0-1.

Why the Broncos won: Boise State’s running game couldn’t be stopped, quarterback Taylen Green was efficient when he went to the air and the defense was pretty dominant once again. Running back George Holani racked up a season-high 157 rushing yards, freshman Ashton Jeanty added 109 and two touchdowns, and Green completed 10-of-18 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos’ defense, which ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West against the run coming into the game, limited Fresno State to 99 yards on the ground with a strong second half. The Broncos also forced two turnovers and only allowed three points after halftime.

Main takeaway: The Broncos have found their winning formula, and it’s not exactly an original game plan. Boise State is leaning on its running game and playoff suffocating defense. That has equated to championships since football was invented.

The Broncos didn’t just keep themselves in the running for a Mountain West title with Saturday’s win. They put themselves squarely in the driver’s seat. Boise State, San Jose State and Colorado State are the only teams in the Mountain West without a conference loss.

Player of the game: The first interception of Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa’s career set up an early field goal. He also recorded a sack and forced a fumble, becoming the first Boise State player with an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in a game since former defensive back Kekaula Kaniho did it in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl. Noa finished Saturday’s game with six tackles and two tackles for loss.

Stat of the game: Boise State is now 10-0 when it has rushed for at least 140 yards since head coach Andy Avalos was hired in 2021. The Broncos rushed for 316 yards on Saturday.

Play of the game: Boise State was trailing 14-13 late in the second quarter when Holani sparked a scoring drive with a career-long 59-yard run. Two plays later, Jeanty scored on a 13-yard run to put the Broncos ahead, and they never trailed again.

What’s next: The Broncos are off next week, and they come out of the bye with a road game against Mountain West rival Air Force (4-2, 1-2 MW), which lost 34-27 on Saturday to a Utah State team that had lost four in a row. The Falcons are led by one of the top running backs in the nation. Senior Brad Roberts leads the Mountain West and ranks No. 7 in the country with 583 rushing yards. He’s averaging 114.6 rushing yards a game, which ranks No. 8 in the country.

Boise State leads the all-time series against Air Force 6-4, but the Falcons beat the Broncos 24-17 at Albertsons Stadium last season.