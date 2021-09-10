Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Installed Building Products investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Installed Building Products has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $121.56. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Installed Building Products has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Installed Building Products generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Installed Building Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Installed Building Products's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Installed Building Products looks like a promising growth company.

Unfortunately Installed Building Products has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Installed Building Products got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Installed Building Products has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Installed Building Products for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Installed Building Products and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

