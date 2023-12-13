Can I install solar panels on my house without planning permission? The new rooftop rules explained

Only certain types of roof benefit from this new solar panel rule (PxHere)

The UK government has announced new rules around solar panels and planning permission.

Under changes to permitted development rights, homeowners will be able to put solar panels on their roofs ¬– without having to go through planning – in certain circumstances.

A planning application for installing solar panel equipment can takes over eight weeks and costs a fee.

“We must make sure our homes are fit for the future and can help us meet our net zero ambitions,” said Lee Rowley, the new housing minister.

“By cutting red-tape in the planning system we can make sure homeowners and businesses can install solar panels without being held up by costly delays.”

The government has set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 and to achieve a fivefold increase in solar power by 2035, boosting capacity from 14 gigawatts to 70 gigawatts.

Solar panel installation has already been made VAT-free, in a move introduced by Rishi Sunak in the 2022 Spring Budget.

More solar panels on people’s houses would help contribute to this target, and cutting the red tape around installing them should encourage more people to embrace powering their home with renewable energy.

However, there’s a catch.

Despite the illustration accompanying the announcement for the new rules featuring homes with pitched roofs, the new shortcut will not apply to them.

Only homes with flat roofs will be allowed to install the panels without permission.

Dwellings with pitched roofs will still have to comply with the Class A rules for general permitted development, which only allows solar panels installation without planning if the equipment will protrude less than 0.2 metres from the external surface and beno higher than the top of the existing roof.

Domestic solar panels do also not come under permitted development if the surface faces a highway, or is on a listed building or in a conservation area.

Businesses are already allowed to install solar panels on flat roofs and will soon be able to install panels that generate more than one megawatt of electricity without permission.

Story continues

These changes have been introduced to make it smoother for solar panels to be installed as car park canopies, said the government.

What to know about solar panels

Usually, a diagonally pitched roof is preferable for solar panels, to best angle them towards the sun.

Ideally the roof should be mostly south-facing and unshaded during peak daylight hours – which are as short as 10am and 4pm in the UK.

Your roof also needs to be in good condition.

There are several types of solar panels, and what homeowners should opt for depends on their budget, available roof space, and the level of efficiency you want to achieve.

A photovoltaic (PV) system generates electricity from sunlight and cost between £5,000 and £8,000 to install.

Solar thermal systems, which absorb sunlight to heat your hot water, cost between £4,000 and £5,000.

It’s best to get three quotes from different providers so you can compare before you commit.

Solar panels have a high initial outlay in terms of cost but will reduce your energy bills and lower your carbon footprint.

As well as installation being tax free, the 2020 Smart Export Guarantee requires energy suppliers to pay customers with PV panels if they generate extra electricity and export it to the grid. A typical household could make up to £110 a year by selling the energy back to the supplier of their choice.

Recouping the cost of your solar panels takes between nine and 17 years on average, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

As you can’t take them when you move home (their certification and tariff depend on the particular roof you install them on), they’re either a long term investment or a commitment to the environment you’re prepared to make a loss on.