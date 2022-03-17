Instagram suspends Ye for 24 hours after he harasses Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has been temporarily suspended from posting on Instagram after attacking Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday that content from Ye's account had been removed for violating the company's hate speech, bullying and harassment policies, including a post about Noah that used a slur.

Additionally, Ye will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages on his account for 24 hours.

Ye shared his post attacking Noah after the comedian did a segment on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" about the rapper's online harassment of Kardashian and Davidson. During the segment, Noah related Ye's treatment of Kardashian to his own experiences growing up in an abusive household.

"One of the things I found most interesting was how many people told my mom that she was overreacting (to domestic violence)," Noah said. "Maybe that’s why I look at the story differently, to be honest with you. … If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?"

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Ye for comment.

In recent weeks, Ye has unleashed an outpouring of social media attacks on his ex-wife Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson. The two have been romantically linked since Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October, and Kardashian shared cuddly photos of herself and Davidson on Instagram last week. Ye and Kardashian share four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.

On March 3, Ye shared a now-deleted Instagram post of the music video for his song "Eazy." The video features the rapper reflecting on his divorce and custody battle as he holds what appears to be a bloodied, disfigured head resembling Davidson.

The video depicts a claymation caricature of Davidson drinking and smoking as he's covered with a body bag and pulled out of frame. Another claymation person, seemingly Ye, is shown driving an ATV with Davidson tied up and strapped to the back. He buries Davidson alive, sprinkling flower seeds on top of his head and driving away.

The music video was met with backlash online, with social media commenters accusing Ye of harassing Davidson and Kardashian. The rapper later defending the video on Instagram, writing that artistic expression is therapeutic and "protected as freedom of speech."

"Art inspires and simplifies the world," the "Donda" rapper wrote. "Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

Ye had previously posted to Instagram screenshots of what appeared to be text messages between himself and Kardashian, in which the reality TV star expressed concern that West's verbal assaults on Davidson could inspire a fan to hurt the comedian.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

