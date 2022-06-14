Instagram Style Roundup: Balenciaga Bag Edition

Under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga has cemented itself as the most popular designer brand of the moment. According to the Lyst Index, the luxury label remains top of mind among consumers with a 108% increase in searches during Q1.

Adding to Balenciaga's surge in popularity are its high profile collaborations with YZY Gap and adidas, as well as the perfectly timed reissue of Y2K archival pieces including the Le Cagole range.

For this week's style roundup, we're highlighting how members of our community style Balenciaga bags with everything from cowboy boots and mini skirts to camo pants and trucker hats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karina Maier (@karinamariamaier)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiwi Lee 李函 (@kiwileehan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MADI KAHN (@madiizk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Gerlis (@sarahgerlis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bonitapplebumm_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtnee Ruth Crews (@courtneecrews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LENA NASH (@lenanash)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zulvanny (@thezulvanny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⋆ tara (@xtaramartin)