Instagram Parody Account @Norisblackbook On What Fans Can Expect From 'The Kardashians' Show

@NorisBlackBook
·5 min read
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian - Instagram
Photo credit: Kim Kardashian - Instagram

I still remember the day I told Kris we were going to pitch our new show, The Kardashians, to Disney for streaming on Hulu and Disney+. It was genius. Streaming is where unscripted television is thriving right now. The original deal Kris set up with E! back in 2007 was cute, but now I’m around and it’s time to level up. After meetings and negotiations, we inked a multi-year content deal.

'North, how did the show transform your life?', people often ask me. Let’s be clear: My life transformed the show. Ratings were in the toilet up until I was born in season eight. That entire season revolved around my arrival. We all know I pulled this family out of the gutter. The family would still be peddling diet pills if I hadn’t stepped in.

The reality show has always been Mummy and her sisters’ thing. My role is more of a producer, who guest-stars on the show now and then as a favour (for a fee, of course). Out of all the projects I’m involved in, the show brings in the least amount of money for me, so it’s not high on my list of priorities.

The popularity of our show does bring added fame to my life. Note that I use the word 'added'. You have to remember that I am actually famous. My dad, Kanye West, is the most famous rapper in the world. While the rest of my family are merely reality TV stars, I'm a superstar, an icon, a headliner. If the family was Destiny’s Child, we all know I'd be Beyoncé.

That said, even though I choose to live my life in the public eye, I still manage to find some sense of normalcy. I regularly have my driver take me to Nobu, where I eat in a private room just like any other eight-year-old.

{{ this.render( "@app/views/shared/embed-accessibility-text.twig", { embedName: "Instagram", })|raw}}

{% verbatim %}

{% endverbatim %}

My appearances on the upcoming reality show are sparse, but fans will get to see me navigate my 'new normal' since my parents decided to split last year. Divorce is hard on the whole family, but knowing that we were filming every moment has given me comfort. I’d hate for a good storyline to go to waste.

My siblings (Saint, Chicago and Psalm) and cousins (I won't bother listing them) will appear on the show without compensation, but the exposure is invaluable. It'll be particularly interesting to see the Disick kids experience money for the first time thanks to their soon-to-be step-dad, Travis Barker. And everyone will be captivated by Stormi’s journey from being a bubbly only child to becoming a bitter big sister to yet-to-be-named Baby Webster. Spoiler alert: Stormi finds out she has to split the inheritance and has a full meltdown.

Photo credit: Pierre Suu - Getty Images
Photo credit: Pierre Suu - Getty Images

Some fan favourites will make their return to the show. The Malikas are back as Auntie Khloe’s best friends. They work so hard. To double as cast members and my assistants is no small feat. They film with the family, schedule my meetings, walk Sushi, and do it all with a smile. It’s their strong work ethic that makes me keep them in the show.

Something the viewers won't be seeing in The Kardashians season one is Mr. Skete, aka Pete Davidson. Let it be known that if he was on the show, I would walk. Mummy couldn’t afford to lose me so she agreed to not feature him. She can go to Staten Island and hang out in his one-bedroom apartment all she likes, but she knows better than to bring that behaviour to my place of business. As a compromise, I permitted her to discuss her relationship on camera, but to keep it short.

{{ this.render( "@app/views/shared/embed-accessibility-text.twig", { embedName: "Instagram", })|raw}}

{% verbatim %}

{% endverbatim %}

The fans will notice we’ve pulled back on Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson in the new show. With Kourtney’s newfound love, there isn’t a need to focus so much on Scott. I’ve elected to leave the 'Will Scott and Kourtney get back together?' storyline at E!. You’re welcome.

Tristan will also have limited camera time. I will not subject the fans to another season of his lies. Maybe one day he can get a show of his own with his other kids, but we’re done here as far as I’m concerned.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment - Getty Images
Photo credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment - Getty Images

Auntie Kendall still refuses to get pregnant and she won’t let us exploit her relationship with Devin Booker for ratings, so I have also cut her camera time.

And speaking of family members that are difficult to work with, I would like to reassure the viewers that while Auntie Kourt and Travis had a mock wedding in Las Vegas, there is still a plan to film a wedding special for the show. Auntie Kourt almost sabotaged us, but luckily, she was unable to get a marriage license in Las Vegas. I threatened to recast her if she ever pulled anything like this again.

{{ this.render( "@app/views/shared/embed-accessibility-text.twig", { embedName: "Instagram", })|raw}}

{% verbatim %}

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by North West (@norisblackbook)

{% endverbatim %}

As you can imagine, working on this show with this group of people is extremely challenging. As my enterprise grows, I have become disenchanted with going into business with family members. We’re never all on the same page. Even when I considered collaborating on a candle line with Penelope, I was quickly reminded hard work is a foreign language to her. She never even came to the kick-off meeting.

God bless any of you that choose to watch The Kardashians. I hope we can bring you more secret pregnancies and big weddings. More laughs and more memories. More products to sell you. More soundbites and legendary memes. There might also be a twist or two. Like, will Auntie Kourt and Auntie Khloe finally get invited to this year's Met Gala?

I doubt it...

Follow @norisblackbook here and Natalie Franklin on Instagram here.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.