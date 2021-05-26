Instagram Now Lets Anyone Hide Likes

Adriana Lee
·5 min read

Instagram’s test to hide public like counts is opening up: Now everyone on the photo- and video-sharing network can choose to hide likes, and soon so will anyone on the parent company’s network, Facebook. The company announced the news on Wednesday, alongside an interface change that puts “Drops” at the top of the Shop tab.

The ability to hide likes may have its share of haters, as well as fans, but that hasn’t stopped the company from expanding the feature to more people. Starting Wednesday, Instagrammers can hide likes on all posts in their feeds, including public-facing like counts on their own posts or those of others. The control is available in the new “Posts” section in settings. The option also pops up when creating a post, and can be changed after it goes live. Facebook will get these controls over the next few weeks.

More from WWD

Framed as a way to give people more control, Instagram said it worked closely with third-party experts and now expands the feature to more people, “so they can decide what works for them,” the company said in a blog post.

And to clear up any confusion, the company emphasized that likes aren’t being removed — simply hidden — so it won’t affect Instagram’s algorithms or the insights it provides to brands and creators.

In a press roundtable on Monday alongside creators, Carolyn Merrell, Instagram’s head of global policy programs, said, “People still have the ability to like [posts] — we’re not taking that feature away — they can still like the content and you can still have all of that information on the back end. It’s just that visibility.”

Social media has been a lightning rod for criticism by behavioral psychologists and others concerned about its negative impact on users. Multiple studies have pointed to a strong connection between the heavy use of social media and heightened risks for depression, anxiety, loneliness, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

These concerns weren’t lost on Instagram, which began testing features to hide likes at least as far back as 2019 “to see if it might depressurize people’s experience on Instagram,” it wrote.

At the time, broadcast and print reporters pressed the company about the move. CBS’ Gayle King questioned whether Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, was worried that such a feature would hurt the business. “A little,” he admitted. “[But] we don’t want Instagram to be such a competition. We want it to be a place where people spend more of their energy connecting with the people that they love and the things that they care about.”

Cue the backlash, because of course. Some people live for likes, while others see them as essential to gauge what’s trending or popular, and don’t appreciate the thought of having them taken away.

Cardi B reacted by posting that it wasn’t the likes, but the comments that are harmful, while Nicki Minaj benched herself in protest.

But others seem more receptive. During the roundtable, visual artist, musician and rapper Melisa Rincón, aka Bunny Michael, applauded the feature: “You’re just becoming more mindful in general when you’re on the app or any app on the internet, which I think is just so important, especially now since this is basically the world now. It’s a digital reality, and we’re basically, like, avatars that are on display 24 hours a day, vulnerable to any criticism, especially self-criticism.

“Because this is all happening so fast, and so exponentially, we haven’t had a moment to catch up and build up our awareness behind it. So I think this is a good step toward us really understanding, OK, what is the world that I want to create for myself and curate for myself online, because I have the choice,” Michael explained.

Schuyler Bailar, the first openly transgender NCAA Division I swimmer, has already seen people “who throw a fit” and can’t deal with it, he told the group, but he also notes plenty of support for hiding likes. “With both ways, I think, they’re going to make a big deal out of it. Hopefully, they’ll be a minority,” he said.

The feature, which technically still seems to be in testing mode, joins a crop of content management tools, like shutting down comments. People can also filter offensive content from their direct messages and control what they see and share on Facebook’s News Feed, with the Feed Filter Bar, Favorites Feed and Choose Who Can Comment features.

Instagram collaborated with Michael and Bailar, as well as The Jed Foundation, on a new Instagram guide that offers advice on managing pressure online. It’s also funding research into people’s experiences on the platform, to help drive productive changes to its policies and products that support the community, and is requesting research proposals from academics and nonprofits worldwide.

In other Insta news, the company created a “Drops” destination, so people can find and shop product drops more easily.

Drops, which will live in the top spot on the Shop tab, will also let fans of a particular brand or designer sign up for reminders, peek at upcoming drops and peruse products that recently launched on Instagram.

All items are shoppable, according to the company, with checkout handled directly in the Instagram app. It also pointed to a few featured drops, including the Drake x NOCTA “Cardinal Stock” collection drop at @officialnocta — for a curated release that includes hoodies, T-shirts, caps and fleece pants — tomorrow’s Wren + Glory hand-painted summer collection at @wrenandglory and the Charlotte Tilbury Exclusive Pillow Talk Lips & Dreams Lashes Kit, which drops Saturday at @ctilburymakeup.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on illegible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation." “Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.” Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri. Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday he was aware of the editorial, but offered little response. Asahi is one of about 70 local Olympic sponsors that have chipped in almost $3.5 billion to the organizing committee budget. It is also one of a half dozen newspapers that are sponsors. “Of course, different press organizations have different views. And that’s very natural," Muto said, adding local partners, or sponsors, continued to offer “support.” Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away. “Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan. "Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” said Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. who also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team. “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added. Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC vice president John Coates. Last week, Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force. “Absolutely, yes,” he replied. The newspaper said there was a “huge gap” between Coates' words and the sentiments “of the people.” “Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?” Asahi asked. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the United States to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income. Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration. Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues. ___ Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Wade And Kantaro Komiya, The Associated Press

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.